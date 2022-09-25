KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The police reported that a 23-year-old man was hit by a car driving north on Henley Street. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by UTMC staff.

KPD crash reconstruction investigators spoke with the suspect of the involved car crash. No charges have been filed, according to Knoxville police.

The crash is still under investigation.