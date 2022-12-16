KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to recover children in the Knoxville area considered at-risk or missing.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation release, Operation Not Forgotten worked to make contact with 24 children considered at-risk in Knox County and the surrounding area over a two-day period to ensure their safety and assess their situation.

Of the 24 children identified as at-risk, 12 were recovered during the operation. The TBI said the agencies will continue efforts to locate those who were not found and continue contact with those who were recovered.

The at-risk designation was made based on multiple criteria such as having a history of being a chronic runaway for extended periods or being a previous victim of human trafficking.

TBI said the goal was to remove them from any situation in which they may be exploited. The agencies also aimed to provide them with services and contacts that will have an active presence in their lives and ensure they have access to a safe environment.

Representatives from the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit, Department of Children’s Services, Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office were involved. The McNabb Center, Grow Free Tennessee, and the Florence Crittenton Agency assisted with the operation and provided support.