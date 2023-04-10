KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An organization is hosting a golf tournament in Knoxville to bring the community together. The goal is to share the vision of ending human trafficking.

The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has announced hosting the first-ever golf tournament in West Knoxville. 100 Men Strong are leading the initiative to provide tools for effective conversations, strategies for raising awareness and creating avenues for change.

“The golf tournament aims to engage men (and women) of all ages to start a conversation about how we can all make an effort in ensuring our community is a safer place for all,” the news release said.

The golf tournament will be at the Cherokee Country Club at 5138 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. on April 24 from 12-1 p.m.

Registration is $150 for each person which will include lunch, golf and cart fees. The group rates and hole sponsorships are also available.

To register for the golf tournament, please click here.