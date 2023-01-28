KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 300 people’s remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center’s December 28 reports.

The unclaimed persons report and unclaimed veteran’s report detail 337 people whose remains were not claimed as of December 28. The reports list 285 unclaimed persons, ranging in age from newborns to 83-years-old and an additional 52 unclaimed veterans.

Those listed as unclaimed persons are mostly from Knox County, however, some are from other counties. 16 people are listed from Anderson County, four people are listed from Sevier County, two people are listed from Blount County. One person is listed from each of the following counties as well: Campbell, Polk, Hamblen, Cocke, Grainger, Monroe, Loudon, Jefferson, Union and Scott. Additionally, one person was listed from Escambia County, Florida.

While the latest person from the unclaimed persons list died on Nov. 24, 2022, the earliest listed person on the list died on Sept. 5, 2014.

While the unclaimed veteran’s list is shorter, the earliest death on the list is also September 5, 2014. Of the 52 veterans listed, 48 are from Knox County, three are from Anderson County and one is from Claiborne County.

To view the Unclaimed Person list, click here. To view the Unclaimed Veterans list, click here.

Information about claiming a person on either list is available by contacting the Knox County Regional Forensic Center at 865-215-8010.