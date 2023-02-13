KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working on a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer that overturned and downed power lines in Knox County on Monday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.
Rural Metro Fire responded to Johnson Road off of Andrew Johnson Highway around 1:45 p.m. when they found a semi lying on its side after a crash. The semi crashed into a power pole which caused electric lines to fall to the ground.
The subdivision is currently without power. According to Rural Metro Fire, the Knoxville Utilities Board is working on restoring power.
No injuries were reported.