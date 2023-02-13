KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working on a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer that overturned and downed power lines in Knox County on Monday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire responded to Johnson Road off of Andrew Johnson Highway around 1:45 p.m. when they found a semi lying on its side after a crash. The semi crashed into a power pole which caused electric lines to fall to the ground.

Crews responded to a semi-tractor trailer that overturned into a power pole, knocking out the power in the area. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

The subdivision is currently without power. According to Rural Metro Fire, the Knoxville Utilities Board is working on restoring power.

No injuries were reported.