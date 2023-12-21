KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit is hoping reunite two lost cows with their owner in time for Christmas.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared a photo of two cows that were found on Ridgeview Road in the northern part of the county.

Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

The cattle owners are asked to call animal control at 865-215-2444. They must be identified by their ear tags to be claimed, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement has had to deal with loose livestock in Knox County before. Last year, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was able to corral a pig that had been running loose on Interstate 40 in Farragut.