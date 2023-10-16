KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 12th annual Pansy Project, an initiative to promote Alzheimer’s awareness and raise money for the Pat Summitt Foundation, kicks off Thursday, October 19 at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

The project’s goal is to decorate Knoxville in purple and orange pansies. Purple represents the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and orange is a reminder of beloved basketball icon Pat Summitt’s own struggle with the disease.

Pansies can be bought from Stanley’s Greenhouses on Davenport Road in South Knoxville. All proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

This project holds a special place in the hearts of the Stanley family, who own and operate the greenhouse, as it was initiated by their late matriarch Lisa Stanley. Her passion for this cause stemmed from her personal experience with her father who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and her unwavering support for Pat Summitt.

“At Stanley’s, we constantly strive to make a difference in our community, no matter how small it may seem. As Pat said best, no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” said Abby Stanley-Jerrolds, retail manager at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

Stanley-Jerrolds added that pansies were chosen because they bloom during darkest parts of the year. They wanted to have a flower that would be a bright spot for people like Pat Summitt was for the community.

To ensure that the flowers are ready for planting during the fall season, Stanley’s Greenhouses began growing the orange and purple pansies and violas during the summer months. The kick-off event for the Pansy Project will take place on October 19th at 2 p.m. at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

“The Pansy Project is a special tradition in Knoxville. What a beautiful way to remember our beloved coach and honor those currently battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. As we head into fall and November’s National Alzheimer’s Awareness month, we hope those diagnosed with the disease and their loved ones know they have a community supporting them. We are so appreciative of Stanley’s Greenhouse commitment to raising funds to continue the fight,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation.

For more information about the Pansy Project or to purchase pansies, visit www.stanleysgreenhouses.com.