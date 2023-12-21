KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The death of Knoxville Police Department deputy Tucker Blakley was a harsh reminder of the sacrifice law enforcement sometimes has to make to help protect the community. In October, 29-year-old Blakley was shot while on duty while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area.

TopKnox Christmas Lights, a Knoxville company that specializes in holiday light installations, heard Blakley’s story and decided to decorate the house of Blakley’s parents with blue Christmas lights, in remembrance of their son.

Credit: TopKnox Christmas Lights

Credit: TopKnox Christmas Lights

Credit: TopKnox Christmas Lights

The company provided their services to the family as a gesture of respect, free of charge. Additionally, the company expressed that they were “just happy to help.”