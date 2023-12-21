KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The death of Knoxville Police Department deputy Tucker Blakley was a harsh reminder of the sacrifice law enforcement sometimes has to make to help protect the community. In October, 29-year-old Blakley was shot while on duty while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area.
TopKnox Christmas Lights, a Knoxville company that specializes in holiday light installations, heard Blakley’s story and decided to decorate the house of Blakley’s parents with blue Christmas lights, in remembrance of their son.
The company provided their services to the family as a gesture of respect, free of charge. Additionally, the company expressed that they were “just happy to help.”