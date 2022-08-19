CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike.

“It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, Rhonda McClellan said.

Toby’s mother is now grieving the loss of her son after the crash she witnessed first-hand from her rearview mirror as she was driving just in front of him. She watched as Toby tried to correct his bike after being hit, but he lost control.

“All of a sudden, the bike just fell into pieces and he swung up in the air and landed in a creek in some rocks,” Rhonda said. “I stopped, made a U-turn, flew to him and I saw his mangled body,” she said.

Through the pain of what Rhonda saw, the community has shown there support, including the 865Rydaz Motorcycle Club and the local motorcycle community.

“To bring food, pray with us, it doesn’t get any better than that. It took the hurt away just for that moment,” Toby’s father, Toby Winston McClellan Sr. said. “It was beautiful, really beautiful.”

It was a time they got to reflect on who Toby was and what he loved, which included his love for his dog, fishing, his family and most recently, his motorcycle. He was driving it at the time of the crash.

“Toby was a great kid, and the incident that happened is tragic. He didn’t deserve it, he wasn’t looking to receive anything like that,” Toby Sr. said.

The family is now seeking justice. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the charges for the driver responsible are pending. Toby’s parents are hoping for more answers and action to be taken.

“I don’t want it to be swept under the rug as if my son didn’t matter, and I don’t want his life to be left like it’s in vain,” Toby Sr. said. “I want the community to know that he was loved, yeah he rode bikes, but he was a loving son and a great person.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. WATE will bring any updates as we receive them.