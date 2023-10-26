KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A realty LLC tied to Maryville-based clothing brand Altar’d State’s parent company has purchased space at the Apex Bank Campus, formerly known as the Warner Brothers Discovery Campus earlier this year, according to documents obtained by WATE.

The document states that a portion of a 9.8 acres lot of the Apex Bank Campus’s Scripps campus was purchased by AS Realty 1, LLC, which shares an address with Altar’d State’s main office. According to the document, the lot was purchased for $27 million on October 17, 2023.

On Friday, Stand Out For Good, which owns Altar’d State and other brands, shared a release saying they would be moving their headquarters to the Apex Bank Campus.

Earlier this year, Apex Bank relocated it’s corporate headquarters to the 32-acres campus to the former Warner Brothers Discovery campus at 9721 Sherrill Boulevard. The sale of the building is a step toward bringing in quality tenants that can benefit from the use of the campus’ onsite studios, office spaces, and data center.

“Apex Bank has accelerated its goal of creating a state-of-the-art business complex in West Knoxville with the recent sale of one office building located at 550 Frank Gardner Lane, to AS Realty, LLC, who represents a local and innovative fashion business. Apex Bank is committed to the Knoxville community and looks forward to sharing this beautiful campus with AS Realty, LLC, and other future tenants.” The statement from Apex Bank said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.