A passerby stopped to alert a homeowner that her home was on fire, saving her and a dog.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A passerby who noticed smoke coming from the rear of a North Knoxville home alerted the woman living there and attacked the flames with a garden hose, according to a spokesman for the City of Knoxville Fire Department.

“This action likely kept the home from further damage,” said Asst. Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks.

The passerby was driving past the home on Cedar Heights Road around 7:15 a.m. when he saw the smoke. Wilbanks said the man parked his vehicle and knocked on the door, alerting a woman who lived there that her home was on fire.

The woman and her dog were able to escape quickly without injury. Wilbanks said the man then turned a water hose on the fire until a firefighters arrived.

“The home has sustained moderate fire damage to a rear portion and smoke damage throughout the house,” he said.

The fire was out 8 minutes after fire crews arrived on scene, Wilbanks said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home did not have any working smoke alarms, he said.

Fire alarms save lives and property, Wilbanks said. Residents of Knoxville living in non-commercial single-family residences may contact 311 to schedule a free smoke alarm installation by Knoxville Fire Department.