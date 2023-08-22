KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim, who was hit and killed by a car that ran off the road in Knoxville on Monday, has been identified.

Ben Kredich, 24, was struck and killed by an “impaired motorist” Monday in Knoxville while walking near the University of Tennessee campus according to a statement from UT. He is the son of Tennessee Director of Swimming & Diving Matt Kredich. In addition, he had participated in UT FUTURE, a college program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities which allows them to attend UT Knoxville and learn to live independently.

“Our Tennessee swimming & diving family is heartbroken following the tragic loss of Matt and Kim’s son, Ben. We offer our prayers, support and presence to lift up the Kredich family amidst our collective sorrow and grief. We know the entire University of Tennessee community joins us in mourning and memorializing a beautiful soul who touched many, many lives and will never be forgotten.” Statement from Tennessee Swimming & Diving

“Our hearts ache as an athletics department and are filled with sorrow in regards to the tragic and senseless death of Ben Kredich, son of Matt and Kim. We ask all of Vol Nation to keep the Kredich family in their thoughts and prayers. May God rest Ben’s beautiful soul,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White.

The driver in the crash has been identified as Shannon Walker, 44 of Maryville, Tennessee. He is facing several charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.