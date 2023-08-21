KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Charges are pending against a driver after a pedestrian was struck and killed when a car ran off the road in Knoxville on Monday.

The Knoxville Police Department responded just after 4 p.m. on Monday to a crash on Kingston Pike near Thimbleberry Road west of Concord Street. A KPD spokesperson said that based on the initial investigation, officers believe a car was traveling east on Kingston Pike when it ran off the road and struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. Charges are pending on the driver, who remained at the scene following the crash.

An ongoing investigation is being led by KPD crash reconstruction investigators. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Police are also investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Magnolia Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday.