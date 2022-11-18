KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man driving the wrong way on Pellissippi Parkway in Knoxville was involved in a fatal crash with two other cars, according to Knoxville Police.

One person was killed in the crash early Friday.

Police said Eduardo Deavila, 33, of Knoxville appeared to be intoxicated when officers spoke with him after the crash at UT Medical Center.

Warrants were placed on Deavila for one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault, according to a KPD spokesman. The charges will be served upon his release from the hospital.

Knoxville Police officers responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. on Pellissippi Parkway near Kingston Pike.

A KPD spokesperson said one car was driving the wrong way on I-140 W when it collided with another vehicle, which then collided with the third vehicle.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while two other drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

An investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing at this time.