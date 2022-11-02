KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pellissippi State Community College on Wednesday announced plans to launch several competitive sports programs beginning next year.

According to a release from the college, the National Junior College Athletic Association officially accepted Pellissippi State into the conference at their meeting Oct. 20. Pellissippi State will offer men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s half marathon, women’s volleyball and Esports.

“We know that Pellissippi State loses students who competed in sports throughout grade school and high school that would otherwise come here,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Rushton Johnson. “Some students walk right by us to compete at other community colleges. Our community partners are very excited to talk about the pipeline to get student athletes into Pellissippi State.”

Brock Evans will serve as the college’s first athletics director. He won three state football championships at Maryville High School and went onto become a captain and All Mid-South selection at Union College.

“College athletics taught me accountability, humility, how to compete, how to lead, how to fail, sacrifice and discipline,” Evans said. “Here at Pellissippi State, we believe in that transformative experience and the value it will bring to our campus community. The Pellissippi State Panthers will move forward with the three key pillars to success: academic excellence, equitable opportunities for all student athletes and excellence on the field of play.”

Pellissippi State will join 10 other Tennessee Board of Regents schools in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association.

The official release said that the college is now looking to hire coaches and is hitting the recruiting trail to find student athletes. Prospective student athletes can visit pstcc.edu/athletics for more information on playing for Pellissippi State next fall.

“We are excited to be able to offer local athletes the chance to compete close to home for championships and earn a degree and the skills necessary to build their paths to success,” Evans said.

Pellissippi State has five campuses in Knox and Blount counties. According to data from the Tennessee Board of Regents, the college had a total enrollment of 8,940 in Fall 2021.