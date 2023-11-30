KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Phillip Fulmer Way and Peyton Manning Pass will be closed during University of Tennessee Basketball games according to University of Tennessee Athletics.

In an announcement made on Thursday, UT Athletics said the roads would be closed during games because of construction at Neyland Stadium. The announcement said the following changes will affect normal traffic flow:

Phillip Fulmer Way from Neyland Stadium Gate 21 vicinity to G-10 garage will be closed.

The G-10 garage will not be accessible southbound on Phillip Fulmer Way.

Phillip Fulmer Way will be closed to southbound traffic at Middle Drive, and it will not be accessible via Peyton Manning Pass.

For events at Food City Center, G-10 and Staff 5 parking areas will be accessible via Lake Loudoun Boulevard, but it is strongly recommended that vehicles enter G-10 via Neyland Drive.

Additionally, G5/30 will only be accessible from Lake Loudon Blvd.

The Athletics Department also added that there is a free shuttle from the Agriculture Campus for basketball fans that will drop off and pick up immediately adjacent to the Food City Center. Additionally, ADA shuttles and entry will continue the same way it has in previous years.

On Sunday, the Lady Vols will take one Ohio State at Food City Center as a part of the Jimmy V Women’s Classic, which will be televised by ESPN.