TENNESSEE (WATE) — First responders in Knox County, including Knoxville, honored those who died trying to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Today marks the 21st Anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in the United States. On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed, including those who were trying to help the victims escape after two planes hit the twin towers and another hit The Pentagon.

First responders came together for the 9/11’s Memorial Stair Climb in Knoxville as a way to remember those who died while working to help almost 3,000 people out of the buildings. Law enforcement also met in Downtown Knoxville to honor those who died during the terror attack.

Knoxville Police Department

Knoxville Police Department gathered for the 21st Anniversary to remember the lives of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook one of their first responders, Officer Andrell Cummings, who climbed 110 stories at the Knoxville Sunsphere in remembrance of the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County honors the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters. Rural Metro Fire had 18 firefighters and explorers climbing 110 stories in remembrance of 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.