KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit is working to make a difference in the community by raising over $10,000 in funds and expanding its mission.

Pints for Purpose are raising funds all month long to benefit Knox Pride. Pints for Purpose spotlights other nonprofits each month to raise funds to help impact the community.

The funds raised will help fight homelessness for the LGBTQ+ community and assist displaced children. Both nonprofits are working to help people become homeowners and provide support for those who may be going through a temporary rough patch in housing.

This month, the nonprofit is working to raise $10,000, which will be matched by the LGBTQ+ housing initiative for a total of $20,000.

To make a donation, please visit the GoFundMe page, “Double our Funds for the LGBTQ Housing Initiative.”