KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small plane made an emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday, according to the spokesperson Becky Huckaby.

Huckaby said an Alert 2 was issued in regards to a Beechcraft Travel Air. The aircraft’s landing gear collapsed while attempting to land on the runway.

The Tennessee Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. 5R/23L runway was temporarily closed that afternoon as crews worked to move the aircraft.

No injuries were reported and the runaway opened around 3:55 p.m., according to Huckaby.

A small plane makes an emergency landing on a runway at McGhee Tyson Airport. (Courtesy of Bart Westbrook)

An Alert 2 is a type of aviation emergency that indicates an aircraft is having major difficulties, according to standard operating procedures. A difficult or crash landing may be expected.