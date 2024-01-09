KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After years of research and several rounds of public input, the new plan to deal with explosive growth in Knox County may soon be put into place.

County leaders have been hard at work creating its first Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Plan through Advance Knox. It would change zoning codes to help redirect growth to areas that have adequate resources. The overall hope of the plan is to ensure that growth is accommodated while preserving what makes Knox County special.

“We’re seeing more growth in the county and we’re going to continue to see that. We’re a great place to live. People want to move here. So it’s not an option of saying stop growth, it’s really figuring out how we can best accommodate that growth. And I think we can do that with the plan that we’re looking at,” said Jacobs.

According to the mayor, the three goals of this project are to lower or at least pause rising housing prices, limit urban sprawl and preserve beautiful open spaces. He added that growth is good for our economy, as long as we can prepare for it and adapt to it.

“This is all about preserving that quality of life, preserving that hometown charm and our wonderful open spaces, while at the same time accommodating what’s happening. And we often think of people coming in from the outside, but it’s also our kids and our grandkids, and we’re getting to the point where it’s too expensive for young people starting out to be able to live here, we don’t want that. We want our kids and our young kids to stay here,” said Jacobs.

The Knox County Growth Policy Coordinating Committee will look at the final amendments to this plan on Wednesday during a public meeting at 5 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building. To view the full plan, click here.

If it is approved, it will be presented for approval to the county commission, the city of Knoxville and the town of Farragut.