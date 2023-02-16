KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A market is in the works to help with the lack of food store options in South Knoxville.

Christopher Morton, owner of Alliance Brewing and South Coast Pizza, was looking to fill the void in the area by creating a new endeavor called the “Ole Sevier Market.”

“I’ve been chasing this for 15 years,” Morton said. “It’s the entrepreneur in me. I’m a serial entrepreneur and there’s a very big void and a food desert in South Knoxville, and not only there but in Holston Hills and the downtown area as well.”

The one-of-a-kind market will cater to Knoxville, including Holston Hills and downtown.

“Our mission is to procure, curate and create and that will all be found in customer service,” Morton said.

The entrepreneur is only needing more funding before he can get the ball fully rolling on Ole Sevier Market.

“The homework is completely done, the plans are drawn and we are after funding. That’s where we are now.”

He has been hosting Friday happy hours at Alliance Brewing to help raise money towards his $1 million goal and he is halfway there.

When asked about a timeline for the market opening, he said, “It will open when it opens.”