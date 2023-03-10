KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department is investigating a reported burglary at a fraternity house on-campus, according to a release from UT Police.

Police say they responded to the fraternity house on Friday around 5:30 a.m. where students reported that an unknown man, around 40 years old, entered the house through an unlocked door without the owner’s permission.

According to the report, the students told police that the man said he was looking for help to find his cousin, and that he had a blade but did not use it. The release states that the students convinced the man to leave and then called the police.

UT Police looked for the man around the area but did not find him. According to the release, the investigation is ongoing.