KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon near downtown Knoxville is under investigation.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 218 E. Depot Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday where one victim who had been shot at least once was found beside a box truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Evidence strongly suggests that the shooting was targeted, for reasons that remain under investigation, and not random in nature,” a police spokesperson said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before the arrival of police. Detectives are pursuing leads to positively identify the shooter. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Knoxville police officers at the scene of a shooting outside of Knox Rail Salvage on Depot St Dec. 13, 2023.

