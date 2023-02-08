KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike.

Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD said there were no obvious signs of trauma to draw immediate conclusions on the cause of death.

The man could not be identified on scene. The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination and identification.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.