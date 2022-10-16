KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.

KPD said in a release that just after 11 p.m., officers working on Cumberland Avenue responded when the heard gunshots nearby. When they responded, police say they found a crime scene in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Cumberland Avenue, near 19th street.

Officers found a 65 year old man who had been shot in the hands, according to the release. He was taken to UT Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that multiple unknown males who were involved in the shooting ran from the scene, possibly blending into the crowd according to KPD. Police say that it is not believed that “the victim had any connection to or prior interaction with the suspects.”

KPD says the investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or possible suspects can also contact Violent Crime Unit Investigator Whillock directly at 865-215-7315.

