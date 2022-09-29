Knoxville Police on scene at a deadly shooting at the Big Oaks Apartments off Middlebrook Pike. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex off of Middlebrook Pike, according to police.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., KPD said that they were on the scene of a fatal shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, which is off of Middlebrook Pike. Police found a male gunshot victim dead on the scene.

Officers detained multiple potential witnesses on the scene for questioning, KPD said.

The investigation is ongoing according to KPD.