KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after deputies say he drove a vehicle into a cruiser near the ramp on I-640 Monday, May 1.

According to an arrest report from Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working traffic control on I-275 at the I-640 East ramp during construction. The cruisers’ emergency lights were on and deputies were outside, near the interstate, wearing yellow, reflective traffic vests.

In the report, a black Chevrolet Tahoe drove on the ramp and “did not appear to slow or swerve.” The vehicle soon hit a deputy’s patrol cruiser.

The deputies wrote that they escorted the driver from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ronald N. Barrett, reportedly had “bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath.”

According to the report, Barrett refused to complete a standardized field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility after being released from the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

At the hospital, deputies obtained a search warrant for a sample of Barrett’s blood.

He is currently facing charges of reckless driving, second-degree DUI and agency-issued property loss/damage.

The report stated that Barrett had a prior DUI conviction from April 26, 2020.