KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the community to help identify two suspects after power tools were taken from Knox County maintenance vehicles on Sunday.

The power tools were stolen from three maintenance vehicles that were at the Knox County Maintenance Yard on E. Fifth Avenue on July 30.

Suspects accused of stealing power tools from Knox County maintenance vehicles on July 30. (Knoxville Police Department)

Photos shared by Knoxville Police appears to show two men wearing dark shirts and shorts as well as slide-style sandals with socks.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.