KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for two people who they believe were involved in an attempted robbery and shooting in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department posted on social media of surveillance photos of two possible suspects:

According to police, a 57-year-old man was shot on the 1500 block of Galway Street. He was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects may have been driving a blue SUV, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.