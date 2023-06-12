KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who possibly took a key from a USPS employee on June 10, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Rockcrest Road after a mail carrier claimed a man took his “cluster” key.

Erland said, in the incident report, the mail carrier was approached by a man while putting mail into apartment boxes. The man showed the mail carrier his handgun and demanded the “arrow” key. The victim told officers he complied and gave a “cluster” key to the suspect instead.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot towards Cedar Lane.

The investigation is currently ongoing.