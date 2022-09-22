KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment’s porch was on fire on Inskip Road in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a porch fire at the Williamsburg Village Apartments on the block of 5000 Inskip Road around 4:30 p.m.

KFD said a neighbor was about to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the building when it spread to the side of the building into the attic space. KFD crews went into the apartment and extinguished the remaining fire.

The building received moderate damage and another apartment suffered mild smoke damage. The other apartments had no damage.

There was no one inside the apartment during the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The residents of the apartment are being helped by American Red Cross, according to KFD.