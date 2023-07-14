Knoxville Police Department investigates a possible suspicious package in front of the Social Security Administration building on July 14, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The scene has been cleared after the Knoxville Police Department investigated a possible suspicious package early Friday morning.

The department posted on social media around 10 a.m. that a possible suspicious package was found in front of the Social Security Administration building at 9301 Cross Park Drive. Around 20 minutes later, KPD shared that the package had been cleared.

“After continued investigation, it appeared to be several batteries plugged into an outlet at the front of the building,” shared KPD.

Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel were at the scene.

Roads around the building were closed. The public was asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.