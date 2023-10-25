KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Postal Service plans to review its Processing and Distribution Center in Knoxville as part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan.

The Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) will be held in October, evaluating the facility’s potential to support the plan’s objective to modernize the postal processing and delivery network.

Public input will also be considered as part of the review. To submit a comment, click here.

If the facility review supports the case for change, Postal Service representatives will hold a public meeting to allow people to provide additional feedback. Once implemented, USPS plans to monitor the impact of any changes and adjust as necessary.

According to a release, the process is not expected to have an impact on customer service. In addition, business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged during the review.

The Delivering for America plan was announced in 2021 and aims to bring financial stability to USPS. It includes cuts to branch hours, postage increases and longer delivery windows.