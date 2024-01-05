KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a “potentially suspicious” death at an apartment near the Western Heights community.
Knoxville Police shared just before 6 p.m. that detectives were at the scene of a death described as “potentially suspicious” at an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Oldham Avenue.
Knoxville Police added that the investigation is in its preliminary stages and more information is forthcoming.