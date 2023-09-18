KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Work to replace one of Knox County‘s most dangerous intersections with a roundabout in Powell is expected to be completed in mid-October.

Knox County Senior Director of Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden said there are a few more steps to be completed before the intersection at Brickyard Road and West Beaver Creek will no longer be a traditional intersection.

“We plan on paving that roundabout that you see formed with the curves now in the middle of October, and shifting traffic into it soon there after,” he said.

Even though the roundabout will be able to be drive on soon, Snowden said they’ll still be working on it behind the scenes.

“We’ve got to build some greenways, sidewalks, do some additional storm drainage work but you will actually be in and operating in the roundabout in hopefully two to three weeks time,” he said.

The high rate of crashes at the location contributed to the county’s decision to construct the roundabout.

“That location was actually one of the worst high crash rates in the county, it was in the top five,” Snowden said. “So, we were very concerned about that, you know you went out there and looked at it and you had good lines of sight, it was just a combination of speed and not enough gaps.”

The county completed construction on another roundabout in Hardin Valley in November and Snowden said they’ve seen a major improvement.

“That other location was very problematic it had a lot of crashes and what we’re seeing now is a reduction in crashes and that’s really what we’re trying to do, is make the road safer for everybody who drives,” he said.

In addition to the roundabout, the project will include also include pedestrians improvements so people can safely walk to the nearby church and school.