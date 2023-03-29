KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tough work on a windy day. That’s how Rural Metro described a fire in Powell that left a home in ruins.

At 12:20 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in the 8500 block of Reed Drive in the Powell Community. When crews arrived, the house was covered in flames with fire and smoke coming through the roof.

The wind in the area caused crews trouble while trying to extinguish the flames. A release from Rural Metro said that they not only had to fight the fire and heat, but also the wind.

House in Powell covered in smoke (Rural Metro Fire)

Smoke rising from a house on fire in Powell (Photo via Rural Metro Fire)

Flames coming out of a house in Powell (Photo via Rural Metro Fire)

House destroyed after fire in Powell (Photo via Rural Metro Fire)

Flames seen inside of a house in Powell (Photo via Rural Metro Fire)

The person who lived in the home was outside when the crews arrived. She was not injured. She also told Rural Metro that she believed her pets had escaped the flames, but they have not been found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are also still at the house as of 3 p.m. making sure the fire is completely extinguished.