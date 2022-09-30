KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.

On Monday, First Baptist Academy in Powell was placed in a hard lockdown according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. At that point, KCSO said that one person was in custody.

Joshua Stephens (KCSO)

According to the general sessions docket, around 1 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the school, where staff said they had received several threatening emails and at least one phone call from Joshua Zachery Stephens, 40, of Powell.

Stevens has been charged with harassment according to the docket.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to commend the swift response by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Detectives, and Chiefs, who worked diligently to ensure the safety of the students and faculty at FBA. He also wants to thank school officials for their assistance and cooperation throughout the afternoon.” KCSO said.

Stephens is scheduled to be in court for this charge on October 11.