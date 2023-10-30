KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday that a 32-year-old Powell man is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a first responder following a pursuit.

No officers were injured during the incident, which began late Sunday night. The suspect, identified as Randy Armes, is charged with counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, and multiple counts of felony evading arrest. His license was also revoked for a previous DUI charge.

According to KPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers attempted to spot a Chevrolet Malibu car that was reportedly speeding on the Chapman Highway. The vehicle did not stop, ran “a couple of red lights” along Henley Street and turned onto Western Avenue. At this point, KPD officers ended their efforts to stop the vehicle and a description of the suspect was sent out to field officers.

About 20 minutes later, KPD said multiple officers responded to a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home on Exeter Avenue. The home resident called about the vehicle, which matched the description of the vehicle that had fled the attempted traffic stop.

As officers were interacting with Armes, he put the car in drive, struck one of the officer’s police cruisers and nearly hit other officers who were outside of their vehicles.

A pursuit began, with officers following Armes from Exeter Avenue onto Interstate 75. He was eventually stopped near Raccoon Valley Drive by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken into custody.