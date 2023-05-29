POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — If you have driven on Powell Drive Brickyard Road, you may have noticed a flag display for Memorial Day.

Marcus Brown has been putting the display out each for 20 years now.

“It started with 9/11 and it’s to honor the troops,” Brown said “The men and women for this time of year who didn’t get to come home, it’s a memorial to them.”

The flag display also has a personal touch from Brown. It honors his son, Master Sergeant Timothy Brown, who served 20 years in the Air Force before retiring.

“He devoted his entire life to it,” Brown said. “He was pretty outgoing.”

Brown said his son died in 2022.

“This is the first year without our son, he lost his life to PTSD.”

Part of the display includes a Gold Star which is something that is given to fallen service members’ families.

“It goes back, way back and it’s called gold star mothers and gold star parents,” Brown said. “It’s parents that lost a child to service or who has been in service.”

Brown thanks all of the men and women who have served for the freedom we have in this country. He puts the display together on the 4th of July and Veterans Day as well.