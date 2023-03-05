POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Waffle House is in the process of being built in Powell.

The Waffle House on 309 E. Emory Road will be remodeled with a brand new building, according to Steve Gower of Southern Legacy Waffles, LLC.

Gower told WATE that the building will be demolished and the construction process would start soon. The company hopes to have the new Waffle House done “as soon as possible.”

Gower encourages the community to visit the Waffle House in a nearby location on 119A Cedar Lane in Knoxville.

WATE will keep up with any updates about the new building.