KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There has been a power outage at McGhee Tyson Airport due to the storm passing through East Tennessee. However, backup systems are keeping the airport operating.

The National Weather Service reported the outage around 8:46 p.m. on Monday. According to a spokesperson with McGhee Tyson, the airport’s operations are still ongoing during the storm.

WATE’s Meteorologist Margo Altshuler tweeted that there are strong thunderstorms, including lightning passing through Knox, Blount and Sevier Counties. The storm may affect some areas in East Tennessee.

The WATE 6 Storm Team is asking everyone to keep their umbrellas handy this week as we continue to see more rainfall.