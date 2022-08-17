CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman who may be pregnant or have recently given birth has been found safe in Knoxville.

Deseria Travis was last contacted by family members on May 10, 2022, according to Clarksville police.

Deseria Travis, pregnant woman reported missing (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Travis was pregnant at the time she last spoke with her family and had a due date of Aug. 7th.

She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clarksville police reported that Travis had been safely located in Knoxville.