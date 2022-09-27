KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beautiful private garden on the banks of the Tennessee River in Knoxville is opening for the public to view for one day.

On October 1, the garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will offer tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. The initiative is meant to give gardeners a chance to experience a diverse range of gardens and gardening traditions. It is one of the most popular programs put on by the conservancy.

“We’re excited to open our garden for the community and look forward to talking with and learning from all who visit,” Sharon J. Pryse, founder and CEO of The Trust Company of Tennessee, said. “The garden is a passion and a labor of love, and we enjoy sharing it with others.”

The garden, which sits on the banks of the TN River, features multiple paths, a lower lawn and a rose garden with 120 hybrid tea roses. It has been featured on HGTV’s Garden Tour and was designed by the late Ryan Gainey.

The riverfront garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse will be open for public tours on Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., as part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative. (Photo by Finch Photography)

The Garden Conservancy, which is hosting the event, is an organization with the mission to preserve, share and celebrate America’s gardens. The group offers grants to gardeners and nonprofits to help them make an impact through gardening. They also hold virtual programs teaching the public about gardens and gardening.

For those who want to attend the event, pre-registration is required. Admission is $5 for conservancy members, $10 for general admission and free for children ages 12 and under. Visit gardenconservancy.org to register.