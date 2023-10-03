KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement from across East Tennessee joined in a procession for fallen KCSO deputy Tucker Blakely.

Law enforcement escorted his body from UT Medical Center to a funeral home in Powell. Officers could be seen lining the Heiskell bridge above I-275 and the Knoxville Fire Department hung an American Flag from the bridge at Murray and Primus Road.

“We’re here just to celebrate his life and recognize the sacrifice that he’s made for our community,” said Mark Wilbanks, Assistant Chief City of Knoxville Fire Department. “It’s a brother and sisterhood: law enforcement, fire departments, EMS workers. We’re all out on the streets every day working together. We know each other. We talk to each other like family. It’s a very sad day for us as well.”

Procession for Deputy Tucker Blakely (WATE)

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday evening that Blakely, 29, had died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Denver Lane where they encountered “an armed individual” at the residence. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that shots were fired by both the individual and “at least one of the deputies.” Matthew Logan Rose, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Blakely graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021. He was a graduate of Powell High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife and five-year-old son.