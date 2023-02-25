KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bull riding is bucking back into Knoxville in March. This is the fifth time the PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has been set in Knoxville.

The PBR Knoxville Invitational will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 4.

“For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness,” reads a release about the event.

The event takes place in the middle of the bull riding season. According to organizers, up-and-coming talent in the sport will go head-to-head against established stars working to return to the sport’s top tour. All 40 riders will attempt one bull each for round 1, then the top 15 will advance to the championship round where they will attempt one final bull in hopes of being crowned the event’s champion.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $15, taxes and fees are not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The 2023 season also marks PRB’s 30th anniversary since 20 cowboys broke away from the traditional rodeo “with the belief that bull riding could be a standalone sport.” PBR is now a global phenomenon, with nearly $300 million awarded in prizes.

To see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.