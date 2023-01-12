KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.

James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help.

He is believed to still be in the East Knoxville area.

He is described as 6’0″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

