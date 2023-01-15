KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East High School hosted this year’s MLK Symposium with the theme “Moving Toward Freedom, Justice and Equality.”

The symposium was created to help enhance students’ knowledge of social justice, civic engagement and personal development in Knox County and the surrounding counties.

The event had a day packed with fun activities and free food. The kids got a chance to participate in interactive educational breakout sessions and service projects.

“We have one powerful workshop today called what if and why. They are going to talk about real-life situations, what would they do vs. how they should handle things and we try to point them in the right direction and help them make better decisions in the community,” Bishop and Chair of the MLK Symposium Farris Long said.

The MLK Commission has taken on the role of being a sounding board for current students’ goals, aspirations and desires.

The primary focus of the symposium is to engage, educate and empower students and young adults in preparation for life, according to mlkknoxville.com.

