KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is offering free medical care at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville for anyone January 12-14, with no insurance or proof of identification required.

The RAM clinic is set up in the Jacob Building located in Chilhowee Park, and is scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to approximately 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. According Clinic Coordinator Brad Sands, the medical, dental, and vision care is completely free to anyone who needs it.

“We’re delivering free medical care completely free. No need for insurance. No proof of ID required. Tell me your name’s Willy Wonka, we’re going to bring you in,” Sands said. “Anybody can come out. Like I said, I don’t need your ID. I don’t need proof of insurance. You can be from Alabama, Texas, anywhere you need to be from, as long as you need medical care, You come see me. We’ll take care you.

The parking lot opens by midnight the morning of the clinic, and doors open at 6 a.m. At the clinic, medical care provided includes dental hygiene, extractions, fillings, vision exams and making glasses, as well as general health and women’s health exams.

Sands explained that RAM is there to support anyone who needs medical care but hasn’t been able to access it for any number of reasons.

“Maybe there’s a barrier or there’s a gap somewhere, maybe they’re not able to afford it, maybe they’re not able to access it. Whatever the case is, being able to fill that gap for those people and, you know, some folks, they walk around for years with pain or maybe they can’t see, maybe don’t even realize they can’t see that well, they just can’t afford to go to the eye doctor, you know, that’s what we’re here for,” said Sands. “We’re here to bridge that gap for those in need.”

For those interested in coming, though, it may be better to arrive sooner rather than later. On Friday, the RAM clinic reached its limit for the day around 10:45 a.m., according to a Facebook Post by the organization.

With frigid winter weather moving into East Tennessee, Sands said he wants anyone to come out if they need to be seen at the clinic, but also wants to remind anyone who does arrive overnight to think of what they might need. Some of those things might include blankets, pillows, hand warmers, food, medication. He added that RAM will have a warming tent and the crews are keeping an eye on the weather.