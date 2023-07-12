KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the prevalence of diabetes worldwide continues to rise, diabetic rates of both Knox County and the state of Tennessee outpace the national average.

The number of people with diabetes is expected to double worldwide in the next 30 years, according to research published in The Lancet medical journal.

The study looked at 204 countries and territories across the world. The United States has a high percentage of those with diabetes, and Tennessee’s percentage is even higher.

“In the United States around 9% of adults have diabetes. When you look at Tennessee, that number is closer to 13%, and so we’re not comparing as well to the country,” Knox County Health Department Program Manager Kaela McIver said. “We do have some work to do. When you look at Knox County, around 11% of adults are living with diagnosed Type 2 Diabetes.”

Knoxville resident Jasmine Allmon has type 2 diabetes.

“Diabetes definitely runs in my family,” Allmon said. “It’s genetic for me. So I’ve been pre-diabetic for however long. They’ve always told me I was predisposed to it.”

She said she started noticing symptoms like dehydration and fatigue around five years ago.

Allmon is a licensed medical aesthetician and medical assistant at Performance Medicine in Knoxville and went to her work to help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“It wasn’t until I came to Performance Medicine and got with the providers here that they really helped me with my diabetes management,” she explained.

Allmon is a part of the 37 million people in the United States who have diabetes.

According to McIver, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that can develop usually in childhood or early adolescence.

Type 2 diabetes is related to lifestyle practices and can, a lot of times, be prevented.

“Small amounts of weight loss, changes in diet, and physical activity can make a huge impact and can actually reverse that pre-diabetes stage,” McIver added.

Preventative care needs to start early on.

“We do know that in the United States over the last 20 years there has been around a two-fold increase in the rates of diabetes among young people, especially Black, African- American, and Hispanic young people,” McIver said.

Jasmine is managing her Type 2 diabetes with the help of her work. She said she’s trying to practice what she preaches to her patients.

“It helps to be in the industry and being in the field and being able to help treat other patience with my medical assistant role here. It’s part of what I do. So it kind of became more clear that I needed to take it seriously.”

Allmon said she lost her uncle due to diabetes and kidney failure which was part of her wakeup call.

For those in the pre-diabetes stage, McIver joining prevention programs can reduce your risk by 50 percent.

You can learn more about the health department’s programs here.