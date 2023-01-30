KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter may still be here, but Dogwood Arts is inviting people to step into spring and get the season started right with their house and garden show.

The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will take place from February 10 through February 12 at the Knoxville Convention Center. The show is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The funds will allow Dogwood Arts to host the rest of its annual events and programs for the community at no cost. These events include the Chalk Walk, the Dogwood Arts Festival, and Featured Gardens.

During the event, attendees will be able to walk through over 10,000 sq. ft. of Grand Gardens and meet with over 150 vendors in home improvement, interior design, and appliances. In addition, attendees can enter to win $75,000 toward their next home project. Attendees will also find unique art, jewelry, and handmade products from local and regional artists in the Maker Market.

“The House & Garden Show is more than just your typical trade show,” said Shannon Herron, Marketing Director for Dogwood Arts. “It’s an event that lifts up small businesses, local makers, musicians, and community organizations—the show is an extension of Dogwood’s overall mission of promoting and celebrating the art, culture, and natural beauty of East Tennessee.”

Two women participating in a workshop during the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

FILE: Grand Garden at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

Attendees to the House and Garden show browser plants for sale at the event.

FILE: Grand Garden at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

Couple enters the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

FILE: Grand Garden at the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

Kids have fun at the House and Garden Show’s Creation Station

Couple tours the grand garden at the House and Garden Show

Art on display at the House and Garden show

Maker Workshops will be offered each day during the event giving attendees the chance to learn how to build at tropical terrarium, create a moss wall and more. People can pre-register for the classes taught by experts including Oglewood Avenue, AR Workshops Knoxville, and 865 Candle Company.

In addition to the workshops, local experts and tastemakers will provide DIY demonstrations, tips on real estate trends, cooking, home improvement, and gardening on the How-To stage.

For the children attending, the ORNL Federal Credit Union Creation Station will have art activities, character meet & greets, and entertainment for kids of all ages. Knox Princess Parties will host free meet & greets for a number of princesses and superheroes including Anna & Elsa, Cinderella, Moana, Wonder Woman, and Spiderman.

The show begins at 10 a.m. each day. On Friday and Saturday doors close at 6 p.m. and on Sunday doors close at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for Seniors 65+ and Military. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be bought online at dogwoodarts.com or at the door.